Piper Sandler Cuts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $21.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.