POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.48

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 43385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

POET Technologies Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

