Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSNY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.