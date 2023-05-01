Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSNY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $3,981,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 317,054 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.