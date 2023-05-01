PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 285000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 929.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$9.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.35.

PPX Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.