Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$77.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.1866395 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.