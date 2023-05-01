Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.99 billion-$80.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.59 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $156.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.20. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $292,647,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after buying an additional 297,490 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

