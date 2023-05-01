ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.97

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 436628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ProFrac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in ProFrac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ProFrac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ProFrac by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

