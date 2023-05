ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.72 and last traded at C$13.60. 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.57.

ProMetic Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.60. The firm has a market cap of C$317.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.