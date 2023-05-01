ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $26.91

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.91, but opened at $26.04. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 357,591 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

