ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $260,000.

SQQQ traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.04. 43,681,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,860,344. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

