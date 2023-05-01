Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $132.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after buying an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after acquiring an additional 150,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,950,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,662,000 after acquiring an additional 130,664 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.