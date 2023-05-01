Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 133799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

