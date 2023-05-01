Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.23

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.23 and last traded at $170.60, with a volume of 28042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

