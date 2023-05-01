QUASA Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, QUASA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $706.16 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00027018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,601.93 or 1.00011039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000107 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174058 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

