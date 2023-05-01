QUASA (QUA) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $706.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00026994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018427 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,094.25 or 0.99995409 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174058 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars.

