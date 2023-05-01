Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $4.00. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

