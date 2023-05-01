Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $4.00. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.44.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
