Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,419 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,491,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,767,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,432,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,255. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

