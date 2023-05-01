Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,530. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.