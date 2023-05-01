Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.18. The company had a trading volume of 311,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.