Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,419 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,981,000 after buying an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,879,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,849,000 after buying an additional 117,996 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,767,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,432,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,255. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.