Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,043 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. 157,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

