Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 311 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Stock Down 0.0 %

MET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.31. 391,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,467. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

