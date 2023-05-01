Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $100.21. 925,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.