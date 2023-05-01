Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.86. 386,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,291. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.71.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

