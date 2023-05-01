Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PNC stock traded down $6.03 on Monday, hitting $124.22. 2,545,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,241. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.51 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.