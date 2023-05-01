Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.7% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 233,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

