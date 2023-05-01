Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.42. 1,601,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,998. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

