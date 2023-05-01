Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,125. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.56.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

