Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 517,992 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after buying an additional 508,490 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.61. 1,353,804 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

