Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,043 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.44. 157,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,330. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

