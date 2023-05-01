Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,357,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 262,897 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,730,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,270,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,208. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

