Ralph Bartel Sells 68,736 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,767,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,119,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,087. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.62. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 380.68% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.