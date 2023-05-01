Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$62.90.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$63.11 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$66.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

