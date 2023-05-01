Raymond James Trims StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Target Price to C$6.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cormark increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at C$6.42 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.