Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,400 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.43) to GBX 6,400 ($79.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.41) to GBX 8,400 ($104.91) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.42) to GBX 7,575 ($94.60) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,528.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.