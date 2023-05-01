Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $524.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.