Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

