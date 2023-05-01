Regatta Capital Group LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.84 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

