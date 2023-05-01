Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

