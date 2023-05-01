Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 98 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.00 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

