Regatta Capital Group LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $91.53 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

