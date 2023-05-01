Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in Renren by 69.2% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Renren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Renren in the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Renren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

