Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Earns Maintains Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.82.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.16. 666,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

