Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0924

Request (REQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $92.38 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00027059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,817.16 or 1.00038120 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09355572 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,515,101.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.