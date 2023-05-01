Reviewing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) & e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get e.Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Canaan 16.12% 15.51% 12.05%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Canaan $634.88 million 0.76 $70.51 million $0.61 4.62

This table compares e.Digital and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for e.Digital and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canaan has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 171.87%. Given Canaan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than e.Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canaan beats e.Digital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

(Get Rating)

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Canaan

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for e.Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.