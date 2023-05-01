Reviewing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CI&T and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 191.88%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

This table compares CI&T and Venus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.24 $24.39 million $0.18 21.89 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Summary

CI&T beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

