Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $391,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $141.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.