Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $414,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,066 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

ORCL opened at $94.72 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

