Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 51,627 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6,481.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

