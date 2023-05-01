Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $13,921.93 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020132 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018440 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,014.16 or 1.00045717 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

